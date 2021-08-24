Dr. Renato Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renato Sandoval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renato Sandoval, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Locations
Saint Luke's Endocrinology Specialists - East20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 300, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 347-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Renato Sandoval is a great. Kind and caring he will go out of his way to help his patients.
About Dr. Renato Sandoval, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1932145448
Education & Certifications
- University of Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Dr. Sandoval has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandoval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandoval speaks Tagalog.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
