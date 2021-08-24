Overview

Dr. Renato Sandoval, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Sandoval works at Saint Luke's Endocrinology Specialists - East in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.