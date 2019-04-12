Dr. Rey Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rey Rosario, MD
Overview of Dr. Rey Rosario, MD
Dr. Rey Rosario, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Rosario works at
Dr. Rosario's Office Locations
-
1
Sun City Kidney, PA1250 E Cliff Dr Ste 3E, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-4458
-
2
Sun City Kidney, PA3270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste 360, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 626-5548
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosario?
I moved here from Orange County CA and was sad I had to leave my nephrologist in CA, I looked for recommendations and got glowing one for Dr Rosario so I became a new patient of his. I was so impressed I even changed my dialysis clinic to one he was on staff for that was out of the way for me, but because I trusted his are and oversight. I still respect my prior Dr in CA, but Dr Rosario has made me respect and recommend him equally as much. My family members see him too. He saved me from a dange
About Dr. Rey Rosario, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033103080
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University, Department Of Nephrology
- New Jersey Medical School, University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosario works at
Dr. Rosario has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosario speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.