Overview of Dr. Reza Jahan, MD

Dr. Reza Jahan, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Neuroradiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Jahan works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.