Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD

Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Matos works at Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park
    60 Township Line Rd # 1, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6800
  2. 2
    Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building
    1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-7900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Ricardo Matos performed a miracle and transformed my life with his surgical expertise and talent. He fused my cervical spine. I went from severe, debilitating pain 27/7, practically bed ridden, to 100% recovered and completely pain free. I will be forever grateful!
    Mary Sawran — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1134148067
    Education & Certifications

    • U Louisville Leatherman Spine
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center|Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
    • Miami Valley Hosp-Wright State U
    • PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
    • Holy Cross Hospital

