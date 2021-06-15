Overview of Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD

Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Matos works at Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.