Dr. Richard Altman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Altman works at Merrimack Urology Associates PC in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.