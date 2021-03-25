Dr. Babkes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Babkes, MD
Dr. Richard Babkes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U de la Republica, Montevideo.
Neurocare Center LLC3290 North Ridge Rd Ste 240, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (410) 730-6911
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He saved my life. Perfect doctor - kind, knowledgeable and accessible. He always calls back the same day.
About Dr. Richard Babkes, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821063595
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jewish Meml Hosp
- U de la Republica, Montevideo
- Neurology
