Overview of Dr. Richard Bassett, DO

Dr. Richard Bassett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.



Dr. Bassett works at Granite Orthopaedics in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.