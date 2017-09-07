See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Richard D'Agostino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard D'Agostino, MD

Dr. Richard D'Agostino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. D'Agostino works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, Greenvale, NY and Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Agostino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-8717
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists Pllc
    500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-8717
  3. 3
    Sf Nassau Asc LLC
    2200 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 243-8521
  4. 4
    St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center
    100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-6000
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 07, 2017
    Dr D'Agostino is the best orthopedic surgeon out there! He is a kind,passionate doctor that truly cares about his patients. He has operated on and treated my family members and friends for years with excellent results. Dr D'Agostino is truly the best of the best!
    Huntington Station, NY — Sep 07, 2017
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. D'Agostino to family and friends

    Dr. D'Agostino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. D'Agostino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Richard D'Agostino, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043242258
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

