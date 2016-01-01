Dr. Richard Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Frederick, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Frederick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Modoc Medical Center, Oroville Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
-
1
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6000
-
2
San Francisco Center Liver Dis2340 Clay St # 3, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Modoc Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frederick?
About Dr. Richard Frederick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720009160
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- UCSD
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick works at
Dr. Frederick has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Viral Hepatitis and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frederick speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.