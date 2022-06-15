Overview of Dr. Richard Kootman, MD

Dr. Richard Kootman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wickenburg, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Kootman works at Richard M. Kootman, M.d. in Wickenburg, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.