Dr. Richard Kootman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (45)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Kootman, MD

Dr. Richard Kootman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wickenburg, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.

Dr. Kootman works at Richard M. Kootman, M.d. in Wickenburg, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kootman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard M. Kootman, M.d.
    519 Rose Ln, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 684-0432
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Richard M. Kootman, M.d.
    13943 N 91st Ave Ste G, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 561-1995
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Richard M. Kootman, M.d.
    8404 E Shea Blvd # 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 561-1995
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 4:00pm

  • Wickenburg Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Pipefitters
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr Kootman quickly diagnosed and fully explained what I was experiencing in my left eye as Fuchs' Dystrophy. He mapped out a plan to address and correct the condition which ended up with him performing a surgical procedure known as DMEK (Partial Thickness Corneal Transplant).The outcome was a total success. Both he and his staff were a pleasure to work with throughout my surgery, recovery and continuing post surgery visits. I had absolutely no issues with appointments or billing for his services. He and his staff definitely earned a 5 star rating from this patient and I would highly recommend him to anyone needing his expertise.
    Timothy Hurley — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Kootman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700896149
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis University School Med
    Residency
    • Tulane Med Center
    Internship
    • St Joseph Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Kootman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kootman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kootman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kootman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kootman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kootman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kootman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kootman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kootman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kootman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

