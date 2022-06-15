Dr. Richard Kootman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kootman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Kootman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Kootman, MD
Dr. Richard Kootman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wickenburg, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Kootman's Office Locations
Richard M. Kootman, M.d.519 Rose Ln, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 Directions (928) 684-0432Tuesday10:00am - 3:30pm
Richard M. Kootman, M.d.13943 N 91st Ave Ste G, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 561-1995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Richard M. Kootman, M.d.8404 E Shea Blvd # 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (623) 561-1995Thursday1:30pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Pipefitters
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kootman quickly diagnosed and fully explained what I was experiencing in my left eye as Fuchs' Dystrophy. He mapped out a plan to address and correct the condition which ended up with him performing a surgical procedure known as DMEK (Partial Thickness Corneal Transplant).The outcome was a total success. Both he and his staff were a pleasure to work with throughout my surgery, recovery and continuing post surgery visits. I had absolutely no issues with appointments or billing for his services. He and his staff definitely earned a 5 star rating from this patient and I would highly recommend him to anyone needing his expertise.
About Dr. Richard Kootman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1700896149
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Med
- Tulane Med Center
- St Joseph Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kootman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kootman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kootman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kootman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kootman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kootman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kootman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kootman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kootman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.