Dr. Richard Macchia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Macchia's Office Locations
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Looking for an amazing smart Dr in urology! Don’t waste time go to the Best !
About Dr. Richard Macchia, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720082282
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- SUNY Downstate Med
- New York Med College
- New York Medical College
- College of the Holy Cross
- Urology
