Overview of Dr. Richard Macchia, MD

Dr. Richard Macchia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Macchia works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.