Overview of Dr. Richard Morehead, MD

Dr. Richard Morehead, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Morehead works at CAMC Pulmonology in Charleston, WV with other offices in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.