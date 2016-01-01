Dr. Richard Morehead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Morehead, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Morehead, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
CAMC Pulmonology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-2303
Kentucky Clinic - Medicine Specialties - Wing C740 N Limestone Fl 2 Rm 211, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-0079
Medicine Specialties Clinic740 Rose St Ste B101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University of Alabama at Birmingham - Pulmonary and Critical Care
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University School of Medicine - Internal Medicine
- Oral Roberts U, School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
