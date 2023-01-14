Dr. Otero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Otero, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Otero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Otero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Tx Endoscopy Asc Lpthe520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
-
2
Skin Cancer Dermatology Pllc3327 Research Plz Ste 414, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 359-6446Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday1:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otero?
Appreciate being able to have appointment in a timely manner. Waiting room wait time was reasonable. Pleased with amount of time Dr. Otero spent with patient.
About Dr. Richard Otero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1881699734
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otero works at
Dr. Otero has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Otero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.