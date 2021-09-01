See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Emerson, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Rhim, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Rhim, MD

Dr. Richard Rhim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Rhim works at Summit Health in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rhim's Office Locations

    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 358-0707
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-2277
    Summit Health
    311 Bay 2 Fl Ave Ste 203, Montclair, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-2277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Richard Rhim, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154588937
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Rhim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

