Dr. Richard Rhim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Rhim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Rhim, MD
Dr. Richard Rhim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Rhim works at
Dr. Rhim's Office Locations
-
1
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-2277
-
3
Summit Health311 Bay 2 Fl Ave Ste 203, Montclair, NJ 07028 Directions (201) 343-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhim?
Came in with 7/10 back pain out of nowhere. His office was able to fit me in that day for an appointment and I was seen promptly. Good bedside manner, gets right to the point.
About Dr. Richard Rhim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154588937
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhim works at
Dr. Rhim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.