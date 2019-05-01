Overview of Dr. Richard Sturm, MD

Dr. Richard Sturm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Sturm works at OCLI Vision in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Glaucoma and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.