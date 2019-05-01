Dr. Richard Sturm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Sturm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
OCLI Vision2860 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 593-7709
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sturm has been excellent all of my visits for many years. Very thorough, comprehensive examinations. Clear explanations regarding current status of eyes. You can trust Dr. Sturm will give you the best eye care. My wife and I look forward to our examinations.
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669477626
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Lukes Roosevelt Med Ctr
- Westchester Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
