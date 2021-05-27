Dr. Richard Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Weber, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Weber, MD
Dr. Richard Weber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
Richard B Weber MD1275 Summer St Ste 103, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1857
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weber is an extremely. Knowledgeable physician, and a true expert in his field. We are blessed to have a doctor as bright and as gifted as he is in our Stamford community , consider yourself blessed as I do, ,knowing how fortunate we are...for not only is he a.great doctor, he is also a great person, he takes care of his patients like no other!
About Dr. Richard Weber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1437298189
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
