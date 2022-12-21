See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Richard Wilk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (84)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Wilk, MD

Dr. Richard Wilk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Wilk works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA, Lexington, MA and Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Wilk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Orthopaedic Center
    60 Fenwood Rd Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5352
  2. 2
    Brigham Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    850 Boylston St Ste 130, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
  3. 3
    Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington
    16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 372-7000
  4. 4
    Brigham and Women's Rehab Services
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 718-4025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Clavicle Fracture
Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Richard Wilk, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598864449
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TUFTS NEMC Sports Fell
    Residency
    • Tufts Medical Center
    Internship
    • New Engl Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Wilk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

