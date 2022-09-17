Overview of Dr. Rick Bernstein, MD

Dr. Rick Bernstein, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.