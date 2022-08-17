Overview of Dr. Rick Schmidt, MD

Dr. Rick Schmidt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Surgical Associates of West Florida in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.