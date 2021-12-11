Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardi III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD
Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Southeast Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardi III's Office Locations
- 1 11605 Studt Ave Ste 1, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 699-9818
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love him he was the best doctor I have ever been to he done 5 surgery’s on me in 2010 till 2013 when I was injured at my job in Woodriver Illinois I recommend him to everyone in western Kentucky that needs back surgery as for his staff love them to me a small town ky boy having to use a dr in a big city they all treated me like family my wife and I miss seeing them and dr rob would talk to me about everything like we knew each other for a long time and I would tell story to the dr and the whole staff would be listening and laughing thanks so much Dr R and staff you got a fan forever from Ky
About Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265420269
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernardi III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernardi III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernardi III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernardi III has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardi III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardi III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardi III.
