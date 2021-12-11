See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD

Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Southeast Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bernardi III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    11605 Studt Ave Ste 1, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 699-9818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Love him he was the best doctor I have ever been to he done 5 surgery’s on me in 2010 till 2013 when I was injured at my job in Woodriver Illinois I recommend him to everyone in western Kentucky that needs back surgery as for his staff love them to me a small town ky boy having to use a dr in a big city they all treated me like family my wife and I miss seeing them and dr rob would talk to me about everything like we knew each other for a long time and I would tell story to the dr and the whole staff would be listening and laughing thanks so much Dr R and staff you got a fan forever from Ky
    Thomas jeff Haynes — Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265420269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernardi III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernardi III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernardi III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernardi III has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernardi III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardi III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardi III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernardi III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernardi III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

