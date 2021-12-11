Overview of Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD

Dr. Robert Bernardi III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Southeast Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.