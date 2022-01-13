Dr. Robert Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brennan, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Brennan, MD
Dr. Robert Brennan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brennan works at
Dr. Brennan's Office Locations
-
1
Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, PSJ111 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 637-3002
-
2
Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, PSJ7227 N Highway 1 Ste 220, Cocoa, FL 32927 Directions (321) 637-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brennan?
Compassionate and efficient.
About Dr. Robert Brennan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689662025
Education & Certifications
- R W Johnson University Hospital|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center|Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan works at
Dr. Brennan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brennan speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.