Overview

Dr. Roberto Cubeddu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Cubeddu works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.