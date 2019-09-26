Dr. Roberto Cubeddu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cubeddu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Cubeddu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roberto Cubeddu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Cubeddu works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (412) 888-7692Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cubeddu?
Dr. Cubeddu is one of the most compassionate doctors my family has ever encountered. Learning that you or a loved one has a heart disease is a very scary experience. Dr. Cubeddu takes the extra time needed to learn not only about his patients but their families as well. He exudes confidence and compassion regardless of the situation. My father is currently under his care and we have a long road ahead of us. Our family could not be more grateful to have him overseeing the process. It hasn’t been easy and it’s going to get harder but we know that Dr. Cubeddu will see us through. We are truly BLESSED to have found him.
About Dr. Roberto Cubeddu, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1346395969
Education & Certifications
- Mass General Hospital- Harvard Medical School|Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cubeddu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cubeddu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cubeddu works at
Dr. Cubeddu has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cubeddu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cubeddu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cubeddu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cubeddu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cubeddu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.