Dr. Robert Daher, MD
Dr. Robert Daher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Orthopaedic Specialists of Ct PC60 Old New Milford Rd Ste 3E, Brookfield, CT 06804 Directions (203) 775-6205Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
He takes the time to explain things and doesn’t make your visit feel rushed or hurried.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Daher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daher has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Daher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daher.
