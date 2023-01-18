Dr. Robert Dray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Dray, MD
Dr. Robert Dray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.
Dr. Dray works at
Dr. Dray's Office Locations
Middle Tennessee Urology Specialists Pllc1747 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 210, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lab Plus LLC1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dray is a very knowlegable and outstanding doctor. He truly truly cares about his patients and not the $. His patience and communication skills are great. He is on time with his appointments. I hope everyone has a pleasant experiece as I did with Dr Dray.
About Dr. Robert Dray, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dray accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dray works at
Dr. Dray has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.