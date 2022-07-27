Overview

Dr. Robert Dring, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Dring works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.