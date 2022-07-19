See All Ophthalmologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Robert Equi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Equi, MD

Dr. Robert Equi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Equi works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Chico, CA, Elk Grove, CA, Grass Valley, CA, Stockton, CA, Vacaville, CA, Roseville, CA, Tracy, CA and Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Equi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc
    5775 Greenback Ln, Sacramento, CA 95841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 339-3655
  2. 2
    Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc.
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 549-8444
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Chico
    19 Ilahee Ln, Chico, CA 95973 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 899-2251
  4. 4
    Retina Center of Elk Grove, Inc.
    9381 E Stockton Blvd Ste 106, Elk Grove, CA 95624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 714-5500
  5. 5
    Retina Center of Grass Valley, Inc.
    300 Sierra College Dr Ste 265, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 273-8062
  6. 6
    Retina Center of Stockton, Inc.
    1805 N California St Ste 406, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 461-5291
  7. 7
    Retina Center of Solano, Inc
    1360 Burton Dr Ste 150, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 446-7676
  8. 8
    Retina Center of Roseville, Inc.
    5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 180, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 774-0100
  9. 9
    Retina Center of Tracy, Inc.
    1548 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 833-6900
  10. 10
    Modesto Retina Center Inc.
    1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 549-8444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photopneumatic Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alameda Alliance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • San Francisco Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 19, 2022
    I always appreciate staff/doctor Equi office visit. Everyone acknowledges your presence. Always listen to what you have to say about condition. Thank you everyone, always feel at ease.
    SandersG — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Equi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1497864664
    Education & Certifications

    • Doheny Retinal Insitute / USC
    • The Wilmer Institute, Johns Hopkins University
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Equi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Equi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Equi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Equi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Equi works at Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Chico, CA, Elk Grove, CA, Grass Valley, CA, Stockton, CA, Vacaville, CA, Roseville, CA, Tracy, CA and Modesto, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Equi’s profile.

    Dr. Equi has seen patients for Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Equi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Equi speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Equi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Equi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Equi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Equi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

