Dr. Robert Hines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hines, MD
Dr. Robert Hines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Dr. Hines works at
Dr. Hines' Office Locations
The Physicians Group LLC9800 Broadway Ext Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 348-6004Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best! Dr Hines did a complete ACL reconstruction and I was back to my almost normal activities within 6 months. If you are a grappler/wrestler/martial artists, Dr Hines is who you need to see! He has great bedside manner and takes the time to listen to your concerns. In addition, he provides you with options which will fit your schedule and desired outcome. I cannot say enough good things. I will recommend anyone with knee issues to this Doctor.
About Dr. Robert Hines, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hines has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
