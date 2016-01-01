Dr. Robert Hirten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hirten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hirten, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Hirten works at
Locations
-
1
Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Hirten, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932487451
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirten works at
Dr. Hirten has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hirten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirten.
