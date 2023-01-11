Dr. Robert Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Locations
Robert C Jones MD LLC3200 Riverside Dr Ste B300, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 405-5252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He will listen to your complaint, you can get a message to him, he does respond and you can get something called in if you are sick. That is way better than my last primary dr.
About Dr. Robert Jones, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043211295
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of Sc Family Medicine
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
