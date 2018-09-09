Overview of Dr. Robert Keeley, MD

Dr. Robert Keeley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Keeley works at Pulmonary Medicine Associates in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.