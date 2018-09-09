Dr. Robert Keeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Keeley, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Keeley, MD
Dr. Robert Keeley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Keeley's Office Locations
Pulmonary Medicine Associates1315 2nd St SW Ste 101, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 342-6701Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keeley goes well above and beyond the Hippocratic oath for his patients! He takes all the time you need to explain every detail of your illness in plain English and answers all of your questions big or small. Dr. Keeley hails from a large medical family and it shows in his care and compassion for his patients. The chronic and complicated medical issues I have would not allow me to be fully functioning and still working without the excellent care he has provided. He saved my life.
About Dr. Robert Keeley, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keeley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keeley has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeley.
