Dr. Robert Mack, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mack, MD
Dr. Robert Mack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Case Western Reserve and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Mack Eye Center
Dr. Mack's Office Locations
Mack Eye Center1220 W Higgins Rd Ste 102, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have gone to Dr. Mack for years. He saved my husband's eye after a horrific accident. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Mack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Bulgarian, French, Polish and Spanish
- 1932107778
Education & Certifications
- Hunkeler Eye Clinic
- University of Iowa
- University of Hawaii
- Case Western Reserve
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mack has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mack speaks Bulgarian, French, Polish and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Mack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mack.
