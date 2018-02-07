Dr. Robert Mazurek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mazurek, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mazurek, MD
Dr. Robert Mazurek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Mazurek works at
Dr. Mazurek's Office Locations
Cmh Center for Family Health - Santa Paula242 E Harvard Blvd Ste C, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-9595
- 2 2705 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-4067
Thomas F. Golden M.d. A Professional168 N Brent St Ste 505, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-2796
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Mazurek several times in the last 4 years for shoulder pain and issues (I have had shoulder and knee surgeries in the past). He is knowledgeable and experienced with these issues and has been very helpful in both diagnosis and pain relief. He has performed rotator cuff surgery on both of my wife's shoulders and she has since shown increased range of motion as well as significant pain relief. I feel very comfortable recommending Dr. Mazurek.
About Dr. Robert Mazurek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1639191141
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
