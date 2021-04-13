Overview

Dr. Robert Palacios, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Palacios works at Northlands Orthopaedic Institute (Wayne) in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.