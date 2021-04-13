Dr. Robert Palacios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Palacios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Palacios, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute504 Valley Rd Ste 200, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 694-2690
New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute720 US HIGHWAY 202/206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (973) 694-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Palacios a few times with different conditions. He has always been very knowledgeable ,extremely kind and patient. I have and will continue to highly recommend him to anyone who wants a doctor that actually listens to your concerns. I have spoken several times to his office staff and they were very congenial. Actually, my recent visit went so smoothIy I was in and out of his office quickly with all my concerns addressed. The protocol for COVID was followed and I felt comfortable in the office. If you have any orthopedic issues, consider Dr. Palacios.
About Dr. Robert Palacios, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093891723
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palacios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palacios accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palacios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palacios speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacios.
