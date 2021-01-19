Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD
Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Primary Children's Hospital.
Dr. Rodrigues' Office Locations
-
1
Granger Medical Clinic PC2965 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT 84119 Directions (801) 965-3600
-
2
Granger Medical Clinic3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rodrigues performed a traditional butt lift, arm lift with lipo and skin tightening, thigh lift, 360 lipo and bbl on me! I’m a little older snd was worried about the extensive amount of surgery but my results are amazing! His body contouring skills is a form of art. I can see my abs! Paloma his assistant is simply delightful. I called several times after my surgery and she was always quick to call back. It was a difficult recovery since I had so much done, but they walked me through the healing process and three months later I’m a happy girl with a happy body! Highly recommend this doctor. He’s truly one of the best surgeons in Utah and I’ve had several previous work done with other surgeons. I’ll be coming back for one final treatment!
About Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316910748
Education & Certifications
- Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodrigues has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodrigues accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodrigues speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.