Dr. Robert Schingler, MD
Dr. Robert Schingler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Coastal Communities Physician Network Inc.35 Casa St Ste 170, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 540-5035
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Dr Robert Shingler was one of the best doctors I’ve ever had. He listens to his patients and was always on every problem I had. I’m so going to miss him and his knowledge about many medical issues. I wish him the BEST in his retirement.
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Schingler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
