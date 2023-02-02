Overview of Dr. Robert Sherman, MD

Dr. Robert Sherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at Comprehensive Nephrology Specialist, LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.