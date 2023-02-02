Dr. Robert Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Sherman, MD
Dr. Robert Sherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
21st Century Oncology500 N Hiatus Rd Ste 107, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 392-6606
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time. Dr. Sherman is an excellent doctor. He has taken his time with me knowing I’m emotional about my comdition. He is the best.
About Dr. Robert Sherman, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1447210810
Education & Certifications
- 1987
- 1983
- Temple University School of Medicine
- 1970
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherman speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.