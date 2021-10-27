Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Sklar, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Sklar, MD
Dr. Robert Sklar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Robert A Sklar MD PC415 E Maple Rd Ste 100, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 526-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best!
About Dr. Robert Sklar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912997891
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
