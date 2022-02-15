Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woltman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM
Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Woltman works at
Dr. Woltman's Office Locations
2035 Lakeville Rd Ste 207, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (516) 328-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woltman is the best doctor I have seen. I took my mom to him. He spent time with us telling us the procedure and what it would entail. He was courteous, gentle, and took his time to make us feel comfortable.
About Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386723088
Education & Certifications
- Long Is Jewish Hosp
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Springfield College, Springfield MA
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Woltman speaks Spanish.
