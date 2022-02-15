See All Podiatrists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM

Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Woltman works at North Shore Podiatric Medicine & Surgery PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
4.9 (54)
View Profile
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
Dr. David Rossman, DPM
4.9 (75)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
4.9 (431)
View Profile

Dr. Woltman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Gott Pt
    2035 Lakeville Rd Ste 207, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 328-2288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Diseases of Liver Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woltman?

    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Woltman is the best doctor I have seen. I took my mom to him. He spent time with us telling us the procedure and what it would entail. He was courteous, gentle, and took his time to make us feel comfortable.
    — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woltman to family and friends

    Dr. Woltman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woltman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM.

    About Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386723088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Is Jewish Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Springfield College, Springfield MA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woltman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woltman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woltman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woltman works at North Shore Podiatric Medicine & Surgery PC in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Woltman’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Woltman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woltman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woltman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woltman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Woltman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.