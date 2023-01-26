Dr. Posada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberto Posada, MD
Overview of Dr. Roberto Posada, MD
Dr. Roberto Posada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Posada's Office Locations
Surgical Associates1181 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a mammogram & MRI showing several shadows on my tests. WCFR/Dr. Eileen Rosario/Dr. Maria Castro ref’d me to Dr. Posada who removed the areas. His office staff were excellent in coordinating visits & surgery. (Jocelyn & Michele) Dr. Posada was very thorough in explaining test results & the removal process. He met with my daughter after surgery to let her know how surgery went & called me right away after receiving the biopsy results. I am so grateful for the care & compassion I received from Surgical Associates of Central Florida/Dr. Roberto Posada!!
About Dr. Roberto Posada, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639174709
Education & Certifications
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posada has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Posada speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Posada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posada.
