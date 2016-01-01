Overview of Dr. Robin Reid, MD

Dr. Robin Reid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Reid works at Lipson Cancer & Blood Center in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.