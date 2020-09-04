See All Pediatricians in Nashville, TN
Dr. Roderick Bahner Sr, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roderick Bahner Sr, MD

Dr. Roderick Bahner Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Bahner Sr works at CENTENNIAL PEDIATRICS in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bahner Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Pediatrics
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 370, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 865-5830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Ashley — Sep 04, 2020
    
    About Dr. Roderick Bahner Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568458800
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roderick Bahner Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahner Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahner Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahner Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahner Sr works at CENTENNIAL PEDIATRICS in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Bahner Sr’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahner Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahner Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahner Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahner Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.