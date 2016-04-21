Overview

Dr. Roger Ludwig, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Ludwig works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.