Dr. Roger Montenegro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montenegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Montenegro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Montenegro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Montenegro works at
Locations
-
1
Clark & Daughtrey Medical Group130 PABLO ST, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5941
-
2
Lakeland Surgical & Diagnostic Center1315 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 683-2268
-
3
Lakeland Regional Medical Center3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
-
4
Matthew S Smith MD Facs PA Urology3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montenegro?
Dr. Montenegro is an extremely skilled doctor with a positive and caring bedside manner that puts you at ease. His focus was on my care as his patient rather than on the organization's procedures which is rare in today's medical field. He had an excellent communication with his staff making it easy for the whole team to work well together to accomplish each task in my care. I was so impressed by his attentiveness to my care and his attention to detail.
About Dr. Roger Montenegro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1790929776
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montenegro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montenegro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montenegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montenegro works at
Dr. Montenegro has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montenegro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montenegro speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Montenegro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montenegro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montenegro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montenegro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.