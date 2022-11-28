Overview of Dr. Roland Askins, MD

Dr. Roland Askins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Askins works at Askins and Miller Orthopaedics in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.