Dr. Roman Voytsekhovskiy, MD
Dr. Roman Voytsekhovskiy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Arlington Heights Office1700 W Central Rd Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-1000
How was your appointment with Dr. Voytsekhovskiy?
All I know is that I was afraid to have any surgery procedure until I met Dr Roman. He put my fears to ease and delivered on everything he promised me plus more. I’ve had 4 children, all large babies and had plenty stretch marks and belly fat. I now have a smooth beautiful tummy. And the most interesting part is that I followed his instructions and felt absolutely NO pain, except back pain from bending over after the procedure. Thanks Dr Roman and your awesome staff. You guys are the truth. You guys has changed my life.??????????
- General Surgery
- English
- 1083814891
Dr. Voytsekhovskiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voytsekhovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Voytsekhovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voytsekhovskiy.
