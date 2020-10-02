See All General Surgeons in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Roman Voytsekhovskiy, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Arlington Heights, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roman Voytsekhovskiy, MD

Dr. Roman Voytsekhovskiy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Voytsekhovskiy works at Liposuction Cosmetic Institute in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Voytsekhovskiy's Office Locations

    Arlington Heights Office
    1700 W Central Rd Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Oct 02, 2020
All I know is that I was afraid to have any surgery procedure until I met Dr Roman. He put my fears to ease and delivered on everything he promised me plus more. I’ve had 4 children, all large babies and had plenty stretch marks and belly fat. I now have a smooth beautiful tummy. And the most interesting part is that I followed his instructions and felt absolutely NO pain, except back pain from bending over after the procedure. Thanks Dr Roman and your awesome staff. You guys are the truth. You guys has changed my life.??????????
Ms L. Prayer — Oct 02, 2020
About Dr. Roman Voytsekhovskiy, MD

  • General Surgery
  • English
  • 1083814891
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roman Voytsekhovskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voytsekhovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Voytsekhovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Voytsekhovskiy works at Liposuction Cosmetic Institute in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Voytsekhovskiy’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Voytsekhovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voytsekhovskiy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voytsekhovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voytsekhovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

