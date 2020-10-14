Dr. Romie Mundy II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundy II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Romie Mundy II, MD
Overview
Dr. Romie Mundy II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Mundy II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Andover Physicl Therapy PC575 TURNPIKE ST, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 682-2310
-
2
Steward Primary Care of Southern Nh22 Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (978) 682-2310
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mundy II?
Very professional, very personable. I feel he did a fantastic job with my surgery. Four inch incision, minimal scarring. My PCP was very pleased as well with it. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Romie Mundy II, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1407098593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mundy II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mundy II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mundy II works at
Dr. Mundy II has seen patients for Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mundy II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mundy II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mundy II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mundy II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mundy II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.