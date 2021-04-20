Overview

Dr. Ron Gann, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Gann works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.