Overview of Dr. Ronald Olah, MD

Dr. Ronald Olah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Olah works at Huntington Health Physicians in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.