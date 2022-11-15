Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California
West Dermatology Redlands1457 Ford St Ste 105, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 748-5900
West Dermatology San Clemente1300 Avenida Vista Hermosa Ste 150, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 393-0175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Dermatology Fresno6700 N 1st St Ste 131, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 500-4706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Dermatology Palm Springs340 S Farrell Dr Ste A205, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 904-3105Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Dermatology Riverside4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 170, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 547-0667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Squamous cell carcinoma on my ear, Dr. Shiell and his staff were very attentive and thorough, while maintaining a relaxed atmosphere. I felt very informed and confident that I had gone to the right doctor. Dr. Shiell sutured my wound, as would have also been my preference. All in all, my experience with this doctor was way better than with most! I highly recommend Dr. Shiell and West Dermatology.
About Dr. Ronald Shiell, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1285687384
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Shiell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiell speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.