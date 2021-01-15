Dr. Ronald Shin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Shin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Shin, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Shin works at
Locations
1
Choice Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Dundalk1005 N Point Blvd Ste 722, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (240) 363-7758Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Pikesville6615 Reisterstown Rd Ste 302, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (240) 363-7759Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very good
About Dr. Ronald Shin, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1275933079
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
